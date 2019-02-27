REPORT: Panthers Star Greg Olsen Has TV Offers On The Table

Carolina Panthers star tight end Greg Olsen apparently has the option to get into television right now if he wants to.

The New York Post reported the following late Tuesday afternoon on the potential of the Panthers star getting into the booth:

NFL Pro Bowler Greg Olsen has a multimillion-dollar TV decision facing him, The Post has learned. Olsen, the Carolina Panthers tight end, is deciding if he should continue to play or begin a career in broadcasting. Both Fox and ESPN have made offers to him, sources have told The Post, in an effort to lure him off the field as an analyst. Sources said Fox is prepared to put Olsen in the booth but would likely need to put him on the No. 2 team or perhaps No. 3 to give itself a chance of convincing him not to play.

Olsen has already said he doesn’t plan on retiring, but we all know how quickly things can change in the world of sports.

The booth seems like the perfect destination for Olsen once his days in the NFL come to an end. The man is entertaining, he knows his football and he seems like the perfect fit for commentating. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Star Greg Olsen Doesn’t Plan On Retiring)

Why wouldn’t he want to eventually give it a shot?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Nov 4, 2018 at 7:11pm PST

I have no idea what kind of money the star tight end could get for television, but he might also not care very much. He’s made almost $60 million in his career. His financial security is probably set for a very long time.

Eventually, I think this is a lock to happen. I’m just not sure it’ll happen this year. He seems like he still wants to play while he’s got some juice left in the tank, and I don’t blame him.