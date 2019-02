Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Congress on Wednesday that he has no reason to believe Russia has materials that they could use to blackmail the president.

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin referenced allegations that foreign actors have compromising videotapes of the president engaging in lewd sex acts in his questioning of Cohen during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

“Are you aware of anything the president has done at home or abroad that may have subjected him to or may subject him to extortion or blackmail?” Raskin asked.

“I am not, no,” Cohen replied.

“Are you aware of any videotapes that may be subject of extortion or blackmail?” Raskin followed up.

Cohen said, “I’ve heard about these tapes for a long time, I’ve had many people contact me over the years, I have no reason to believe that that tape exists.”

One of the most infamous allegations in Christopher Steele‘s dossier of opposition research against President Donald Trump was that Russia had secretly filmed the real estate tycoon engaging in “golden showers” with prostitutes. (RELATED: Mueller Witness Who Was With Trump In Moscow Says Dossier’s ‘Pee Tape’ Allegations Are ‘Unlikely’)

Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to investigate where the allegation originated, indicating that it was a lie.

