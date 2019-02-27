Pakistan Reportedly Shoots Down Indian Fighter Jets

Pakistan reportedly shot down two Indian fighter jets Wednesday morning within Pakistani airspace and captured a pilot, according to Al-Jazeera and the official Twitter accounts of the Pakistani government and its spokespeople.

“In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by [Ministry of Foreign Affairs],” Pakistan’s official Twitter wrote, “IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in area: DG ISPR”

“In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area,” Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote, the spokesperson for the Pakistani Armed Forces.

The incident comes a day after India bombed targets in Pakistan amid escalating tensions between the neighboring, nuclear-armed countries, according to Al-Jazeera. At least four airports were shut down in the northern region of India in response to warnings of retaliations from Pakistan. (RELATED: Asia Bibi’s Lawyer Returns To Pakistan For Her Blasphemy Trial)

“This war mongering is not in the interest of India or Pakistan,” said Sardar Masood Khan earlier this week, who is the president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.