Pete Davidson Throws Man Out Of Show After Mac Miller Comment

Pete Davidson had no time for a heckler during a recent show.

Davidson joked during his Monday set in New Jersey that a friend of his died at his apartment, and somebody in the audience shouted out “Mac Miller.” The “SNL” star stopped the show and wouldn’t continue until security got the heckler “the f**k out.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Listen to the audio of the exchange posted by TMZ below.

Mac Miller and Pete Davidson have a long history thanks to Ariana Grande. Grande was dating Miller before getting engaged to Davidson, and Miller accidentally overdosed on a drugs a few months later.

Grande and the comedian have since split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Sep 6, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

That heckler is an absolute clown, and I 100-percent support what Davidson did. If you’re dumb enough to heckle a comedian about a tragic death in his life, then don’t be surprised when he tells you to get out. That seems more than reasonable.

Mac Miller’s tragic death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and had a massive impact on Davidson’s life and his relationship with Grande.

Why would he tolerate heckling about that? No normal person ever would. I can’t even imagine the impact Miller’s death has had on Davidson and Grande.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 15, 2018 at 11:19am PST

Good for Davidson. I would have done the exact same thing.