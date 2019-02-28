Bryce Harper Will Reportedly Make $45,000 For Every At-Bat

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Bryce Harper reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday and will receive roughly $45,000 for every at-bat.

As previously reported, the former Washington Nationals right-fielder has been looking for a team to sign with for the past four months. Under his new contract with the Phillies, Harper will be making $330 million over the next 13 years, according to the MLB. (RELATED: Report: Bryce Harper To The Phillies)

For anyone who wasn’t aware, that’s an absurd amount of money. It puts Harper in possession of the largest contract in pro team sports history.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, Harper will be making nearly $45,000 for every single at-bat and roughly $156,000 per game.

At $330 million over 13 years, Harper will make more money than the annual median household income of Philadelphia every at-bat, according to Rovell. Philadelphia’s annual median household income was last reported to be $41,449 by Data USA.

Barstool Sports Blogger, Nate, noted that when Harper turns 35 the Phillies will be forced to have Harper for another 4 years and still owe him $100 million. Harper is a smart man.

Baseball fans have also been reacting to the “Bryce Breakdown,” as well:

Basically, Bryce Harper will forever make more money than the rest of us. Does he deserve it? Probably. That’s what happens when sports is one of the best things about America.

Tags : bryce harper philadelphia phillies washington nationals
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller