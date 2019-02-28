Bryce Harper Will Reportedly Make $45,000 For Every At-Bat

Bryce Harper reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday and will receive roughly $45,000 for every at-bat.

As previously reported, the former Washington Nationals right-fielder has been looking for a team to sign with for the past four months. Under his new contract with the Phillies, Harper will be making $330 million over the next 13 years, according to the MLB. (RELATED: Report: Bryce Harper To The Phillies)

For anyone who wasn’t aware, that’s an absurd amount of money. It puts Harper in possession of the largest contract in pro team sports history.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, Harper will be making nearly $45,000 for every single at-bat and roughly $156,000 per game.

At $330 million over 13 years, Harper will make more money than the annual median household income of Philadelphia every at-bat, according to Rovell. Philadelphia’s annual median household income was last reported to be $41,449 by Data USA.

At $330 million over 13 years, Bryce Harper makes more than the annual median household income of Philadelphia EVERY TIME HE STEPS TO THE PLATE. $44,929: What Harper makes for every plate appearance, based on career averages. $41,500: Annual median household income of Philly — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2019

Barstool Sports Blogger, Nate, noted that when Harper turns 35 the Phillies will be forced to have Harper for another 4 years and still owe him $100 million. Harper is a smart man.

Baseball fans have also been reacting to the “Bryce Breakdown,” as well:

Bryce Harper will make more in 1 at-bat than about 1/3 of Americans make in a year. Drink that capitalism in. — BetsBurgh (@BetsBurgh) February 28, 2019

The dude makes my annual salary every time he comes up to bat! pic.twitter.com/9pUFsgQDgt — Aaron Meyer (@Aaritron) February 28, 2019

Hey Darren, how much does he earn for each water/Gatorade cooler appearance? That is the real content we all want to know! — Coach ???? (@CoachHarambe) February 28, 2019

Basically, Bryce Harper will forever make more money than the rest of us. Does he deserve it? Probably. That’s what happens when sports is one of the best things about America.