REPORT: Bryce Harper To The Phillies

Former Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper has finally made his decision, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, and he’s staying in the NL East. Harper will reportedly sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Harper to Phillies, according to source. Phillies get him — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) February 28, 2019

The most drawn-out free agency cycle in sports history has finally met its end. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Rung In The New Year With A Member Of This MLB Team. What Is Going On?)

Harper has been a superstar without a team for the past four months, but with pitchers and catchers set to report in less than two weeks and spring training set to get underway shortly after, it was clearly time for Harper to pick a team and he did just that.

Unlike football and basketball, baseball is a sport where one player won’t have as dramatic of an impact. Still, it’s certainly not hard to make the argument that signing Harper gives the Phillies the edge in the NL East. After all, the franchise has steadily improved over the past few years and were neck and neck with the Atlanta Braves before crashing and burning at the end of the season.

As for the Nationals, it’s always tough to lose a young star, but there is still plenty of talent on that roster. It should be an exciting race in the NL East between the Braves, Phillies, and Nationals with some extra drama added in.

