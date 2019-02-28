Lady Gaga Denies Romantic Relationship With Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel that the rumors swirling regarding her relationship with Bradley Cooper are very much false.

The pop singer appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night following her Oscars win. Kimmel brought up Gaga and Cooper’s Oscars performance that shocked America and instantly caused everyone to wonder if the two had more than a friendship. (RELATED: Mel B Criticizes Lady Gaga For Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper)

During the appearance, Kimmel suggested that while the two were singing on stage, the looks they gave each other prompted fans to think, “They must be dating. They must be in love.”

Gaga responded with an eye roll and then completely shut down the rumors, saying, “People saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song.”

Gaga claims Cooper had a vision for the performance and so she let him direct the Oscars performance just like he did for all the musical performances in “A Star Is Born.”

“From a performance perspective, it was so important for us that we were connected the entire time,” Gaga said. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s how you want people to feel.”

I’m not sure I believe Gaga on this denial though. It makes sense to go on live TV to deny a relationship with your co-star who has a girlfriend and child. That doesn’t mean they aren’t in love with each other.