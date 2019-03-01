Nunes: Mueller’s Emails, Wiretaps Should Be Made Public With Report

Congressman Devin Nunes stipulated that all of special counsel Robert Mueller’s activities be made public in addition to whatever report he issues to Attorney General Bill Barr, in a Conservative Political Action Committee panel Friday.

Nunes declared that if the Mueller report is to be made public to Congress that then “everything that Mueller did” should be made public including his “emails … everybody they wiretapped.”

“Every single thing they used should be made public for all of America to see,” he continued.

Nunes is the former chairman and current ranking Republican member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, which was heavily involved in probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller is expected to issue his report to Barr in the coming weeks as his investigation wraps up. The report, however, may not be made public in any form, with Barr saying during his congressional confirmation hearing that “the special counsel will prepare a summary report on any prosecutive or declination decisions and that shall be confidential and shall be treated as any other declination or prosecutive material within the department.” (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Possible Impending Mueller Report)

Barr continued in his hearing that “the attorney general, as I understand the rules, would report to Congress about the conclusion of the investigation. I believe there may be discretion there about what the attorney general can put in that report.”

The report is expected to be a summary of findings by Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The probe issued indictments against Russian intelligence agents for allegedly interfering in the election, but also targeted Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and Roger Stone, former aides to President Donald Trump

The indictments against Manafort, Gates and Stone range from foreign lobbying violations to process crimes incurred during the investigation.