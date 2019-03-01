Drunk Russian Sails Cargo Ship To South Korea, Crashes It Into A Bridge

A Russian cargo ship captain was drunk when his ship hit a cruise liner and later crashed into a bridge on South Korea’s coast Thursday.

South Korean authorities said it was unclear whether the captain was at the helm of the Seagrand during the crash, but they determined that his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit at the time, according Yonhap, a South Korean news outlet. The ship was also sailing in the opposite direction of its planned course. (RELATED: Drunk Guy Tries To Take Over Plane, Fly It To Afghanistan)

This Instagram post shows Russian cargo ship crashes into the bottom side of Gwangan Bridge in Busan, S.Korea. No injuries or deaths reported so far by this accident. pic.twitter.com/pI1T604FqN — Jaehwan Cho 조재환 (@hohocho) February 28, 2019

The Russian ship reportedly hit the cruise liner while it was moored at a port an hour prior to crashing into the bi-level bridge, according to Fox News. The crash knocked an approximately 15-foot hole in the Gwangan bridge. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Coast guards tried to alert the captain via the radio multiple times to change course, but the captain reportedly ignored their signals, ostensibly because he does not understand English well.

