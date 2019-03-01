OPINION: Energy Regulators Lack A Sense Of Urgency When It Comes To Defending Against China-Russia Tech

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators — including members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence — sent a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to warn of the threat from the Communist Chinese government-backed company Huawei and urge the federal government to consider banning the use of Huawei solar inverters in the United States.

“Congress recently acted to block Huawei from our telecommunications equipment market due to concerns with the company’s links to China’s intelligence services,” the letter stated. The authors urged similar action to protect critical U.S. electrical systems and infrastructure.

The letter added: “Huawei, the world’s largest manufacturer of solar inverters, is attempting to access our domestic residential and commercial markets. Large-scale photovoltaic systems and those used by homeowners, school districts, and businesses are equally vulnerable to cyberattack.”

Unfortunately, DOE and DHS are almost completely powerless to actually ensure that electric grid operators prohibit the use of Huawei equipment and components. That job rests with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and its track record on cybersecurity is absolutely abysmal.

In a recent hearing, Sen. Angus King of Maine directed pointed questions to senior executives of FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) about the prospect of electric grid operators having Russian Kaspersky or Chinese Huawei or ZTE equipment in their systems. Neither executive seemed motivated to address the threat, despite the senator’s efforts and sense of urgency.

There is a growing awareness of FERC’s failure to effectively regulate the electric grid’s owners and operators in matters pertaining to resilience, safety, and security. Michael Mabee, a retired Army Command sergeant major, has been one of the country’s most vocal critics of the NERC/FERC regulatory structure and what he calls the “Cybersecurity Incident Shell Game.” He makes a compelling argument that secret self-regulation does not work and has recently authored a letter to ranking members of the Senate Energy Committee requesting that they hold a hearing on this critical matter.

Congress and President Trump can help secure the electric grid by filling the two vacancies for FERC commissioners with the right people. President Trump can either appoint industry insiders who will continue secret self-regulation, or he can appoint someone with a focus on national security. Thankfully, Mabee has found just the man for the job — Thomas Popik.