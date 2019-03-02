Jon Snow Appears Like Ned Stark In New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Promo. Will He Die?

A new “Game of Thrones” image has people wondering about Jon Snow’s fate in the final season.

HBO recently released a bunch of new promo images for the hit show, and the one of Snow has people talking because he appears almost exactly like Ned Stark. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

As TIME pointed out, this has people wondering whether or not he is set to die again like Ned did.

Ned Stark in S1 Jon Snow in S8 #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/fjoHXllpek — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2019

I can see why TIME and others might be floating this theory. Nothing in the world of “Game of Thrones” is done by accident, and I’m sure the similarities aren’t a coincidence.

Plus, we all know that that HBO just loves messing with people. Look no further than this show and “Westworld” for proof of that fact.

Prepare for the world of “Game of Thrones” fandom to explode if Jon Snow goes down again. He already died once, and people will lose it if he dies again.

Yet, it would almost be the perfect ending to his story arc. There’s way too many people expecting him to become king and save everybody. That’s just too easy of an ending.

Him going down in a blaze of glory would actually be pretty epic, especially if he goes down saving Daenerys.

Make sure to tune in April 14 to find out how the eighth and final season of the incredibly journey ends. It should be great.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter