Sen. Josh Hawley: Big Tech Has Too Much Power To Control Information

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to discuss the increasing power of Silicon Valley over the day to day lives of Americans.

“We need to end the sweetheart deal between big tech and big government,” Hawley said.

Hawley explained how technology companies gain their grip on power, and how the government encourages it. How has Big Tech influenced your life? Let us know in the comments below.

——-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow William Davis on Twitter