LeBron James Throws Ball Off The Back Of The Backboard

LeBron James had an embarrassing moment in a loss to the Suns Saturday night.

The three-time NBA champion and Lakers star, who recently walked off the court before a game was done, tossed the ball off the back of the backboard when attempting to inbound it. (RELATED: LeBron James Walks Off The Court Before Game Against The Bucks Is Over)

Yes, the best basketball player on the planet somehow managed to do something they teach players not to do when they’re in second grade.

Watch the bonehead play below.

Bron just turned the ball over on a routine inbounds play after Lakers gave up another layup… pic.twitter.com/x5PAKq7gVS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2019

LeBron really is having a tough go about it lately. He lost to the Suns! Phoenix is doing everything in their power to lose, and LeBron and the Lakers still couldn’t beat them.

Are you kidding me? Is this where LeBron is at as a player? He’s losing to the worst teams in the NBA and tossing balls off of the backboard.

Again, this is something young children are taught not to do.

I’m not a hater at all, but I have to admit this recent run for LeBron has been incredibly entertaining. It’s a comedy of errors at this point. There’s simply no other way to explain it.

It should be fun to see what the circus act that is the Lakers does next.

