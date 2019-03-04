Blind Refs March In Mardi Gras Parade In New Orleans

People in New Orleans are still pretty bitter about the most recent NFC championship game, and made that clear during a Mardi Gras parade.

Darren Rovell tweeted out a video late Sunday night of blind refs marching in the parade carrying a sign that read, “Dictator’s Robbin’ Refs.” It’s a clear reference to the game against the Los Angeles Rams, which resulted in one of the worst official decisions in the history of sports. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

Is New Orleans over the bad call in the Saints game? Let’s check in with one of the Mardi Gras parades this weekend (via @fletcherwdsu) pic.twitter.com/LjdWxiOoEw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 4, 2019

I hope New Orleans never ends this grudge. It’s way too funny to let go. Of course, can you really blame them?

The Saints got hosed on a no-call pass interference that cost them a shot at the Super Bowl.

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

The best part is that we all know this is going to carry well into the 2019 campaign. The fans aren’t letting this go, and I wouldn’t either.

Getting robbed of a spot in the Super Bowl isn’t something people are going to forget. It’s one thing if you lose fair and square.

It’s a totally different ball game when you get screwed, and that’s exactly what happened to the Saints.

Keep up the great work, New Orleans fans! It’s highly entertaining.

