Watch Avalanche Engulf Colorado Highway In Terrifying Video

ABC News shared a terrifying video of an avalanche in Colorado Sunday night.

The avalanche consumed part of Interstate 70, and the video is downright mind-boggling. You can see it off in the distance moments before it's covering the road.

Take a look at the video below. It’s jarring to say the least.

A couple of avalanches closed down parts of Interstate 70 in Colorado on Sunday. Luckily, authorities say, no one was trapped or injured. https://t.co/Qq53AGVmKK pic.twitter.com/zOD8SqtgAQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2019

How was nobody hurt or injured in that avalanche? At the very least, you’d think some cars would smash into each other.

It’s a minor miracle there were no serious issues.

Secondly, that is one of the coolest videos that I've seen in a very long time. I half expected the Night King to just appear out of nowhere. That was straight up out of "Game of Thrones."

It was almost like the whole army of White Walkers was coming down from the mountain.

I used to live in Montana where avalanches aren’t exactly uncommon, and I’ve still never seen something like the video above before.

Just terrifying on every single level. Props to everybody who remained calmed and didn’t panic. I’m not so sure most people would have behaved that way.

People out in the Rockies are just smarter when it comes to dealing with bad weather, and that’s a fact.