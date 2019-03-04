Gonzaga Remains Number 1 In Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 21

Gonzaga hasn’t given up the top spot in the AP college basketball poll.

The top 10 in the poll, which was released Monday, are as follows:

Obviously, as I pointed out last time, Gonzaga will likely hang on to the top spot going into the tournament. I just don’t see any situation where they get knocked off, given the level of competition they’re playing.

As for Duke, how are they still fourth overall? I know there was a lot of movement this week, but they’ve now lost two of their last four.

They’re not exactly on a roll, and are locked in the top five. Are they a top team without Zion Williamson? Without a doubt, but I’m not sold on them being able to win a title without a the ultra-athletic freshman phenom on the court.

As for my beloved Wisconsin Badgers, we’re also having a rough go of it lately, and have fallen to 21. We lost to Indiana and then squeaked out a close win over Penn State. (RELATED: Indiana Beats Wisconsin 75-73 In Triple-Overtime Thriller)

A win is a win, but we need to be doing better than close wins over the Nittany Lions down the stretch. We just have to. It’s not even up for debate.

We’re now closing in on the conference tournaments and the big dance. This is what it’s all about. March is what we basketball junkies live for.

Make sure to check back next week to find out how much of a shuffle we get. Given the nature of this past season, I’m sure there will be plenty of chaos.

