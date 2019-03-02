HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Penn State 61-57 In Big Ten Thriller

The Wisconsin Badgers beat Penn State 61-57 Saturday in a Big Ten conference basketball game.

In a game that I said we needed to win, my guys took care of business on the court today against the Nittany Lions. Yes, it was way too close for comfort, but it doesn’t matter. It’s officially March. We just need to win at all costs. (RELATED: Indiana Beats Wisconsin 75-73 In Triple-Overtime Thriller)

Now, we’re sitting at 20-9. Everybody who knows anything about college basketball knows the 20-win mark is the bare minimum of what’s necessary for Power Five programs to get a ticket punched to the big dance.

We hit that mark today, but Wisconsin is just getting warmed up. Now, with two games left in the regular season, it’s time to get things cranked up to the next level.

 

It’s March. Everything matters more in this month. It’s the time of year that college basketball fans wait for with extreme excitement and anticipation.

The Badgers are locked in for the tourney, hit the 20-win mark and got another conference victory notched onto our belt.

Again, it wasn’t pretty, but it rarely is these days.

Once we learn how to shoot free throws, we’ll be unstoppable.

