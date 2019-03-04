Sen. Sherrod Brown’s Dad Delivered Baby Luke Perry

Your first name

At first it seemed odd that possible presidential hopeful Sen. Sherrod Brown remarked on the shocking death of 90s TV hunk Luke Perry.

“Very saddened by this loss. Luke Perry was not only a talented actor—but a warm, kind person who made his home state proud,” Brown, a Democrat, tweeted. “My thoughts are with his friends, family, and loved ones.”

The actor who had a stroke was just 52.

The Ohio senator’s condolences aren’t so random.

In a statement, Brown revealed that the actor grew up in nearby Fredericktown, Ohio and that his late father, a physician in Mansfield, delivered Perry. Charles Gailey Brown, Jr., who served in World War II, died in 2000.

“Luke Perry represented what makes our state great — generosity, humility, and a fighting spirit,” the statement says. “Connie and I join the Mansfield and Fredericktown communities in offering our deep sympathies to Luke’s family and friends on their loss.”

Brown’s wife, Connie Schultz, is a syndicated columnist.

Perry most recently portrayed Archie Andrew‘s father on the Netflix series “Riverdale.” In the 90s, he played Dylan McKay on the popular sitcom “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

He also played Jeremiah Clotier, a preacher in HBO’s dark prison series”Oz,” who gets buried alive in the walls of a cafeteria.