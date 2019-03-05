Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Says He Thought He’d Have Dwayne Haskins For Three Years

Ohio State apparently thought quarterback Dwayne Haskins was going to stick around for a long time.

The sophomore gunslinger only started one full year for the Buckeyes, and it was enough to send him to the NFL after the 2018 season. OSU knew he was going to be good, but they apparently didn’t know he’d blow up so fast. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Runs 5.04 During NFL Combine)

Head coach Ryan Day said the following in a long profile on Monday Morning Quarterback for Sports Illustrated:

We’re supposed to get three years with him, and we only get one. But at the end of the year, when those three games happened, Maryland, Up North [Michigan] and Northwestern, 1300 yards and 14 touchdowns, every time he threw it I’m like. ‘Yes!’ And then, ‘Sh–! Here we go again.’ Then I see [Mel] Kiper’s Top 5, and I’m like, ‘G–damn, get Kiper out of here.’

It is pretty wild how quickly Haskins blew up on the national scene. He got some reps behind J.T. Barrett, but we didn’t really know just how great he’d become.

Over the course of one season, he displayed perhaps the purest passing ability in the country. His ability to spin the ball is pretty much second to none. (RELATED: Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Spends Time With Johnny Manziel)

I can’t imagine the terror Haskins would be on the Big Ten if he had two more seasons to go. As a Badger fan, I absolutely hate to say this, but I don’t think anybody would take the B1G title from them.

He’s far too good. Now, he’s likely going to be a top-10 pick in the draft in April. The New York Giants look like the most likely landing spot.

I can’t wait to see what Haskins does at the next level. I have a good feeling that’s he’s going to do just fine. There aren’t too many guys blessed with his physical tools.

His right arm is as close as you can get to a bazooka.

