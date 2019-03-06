Former NFL Executive Says Kyler Murray’s Combine Was Awful, ‘Better Hope’ The Cardinals Take Him First

Kyler Murray’s interviews at the NFL combine were apparently awful.

According to former NFL executive Charley Casserly, Murray absolutely bombed during the interviews and he “better hope” the Cardinals draft him first overall. His comments make it sound like the dual-threat quarterback’s draft stock will plummet if the Cardinals pass on him.

Casserly said in part the following when describing Murray’s interviews at the combine:

He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good. These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback and I’ve been doing this a long time…leadership—not good. Study habits—not good. The board work—below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.

.@CharleyCasserly on Kyler Murray at the Combine: “He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good. These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback and I’ve been doing this a long time.” https://t.co/YOFcUa38zG — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 5, 2019

Full comments from @CharleyCasserly on Kyler Murray here: pic.twitter.com/tcUIckfGRU — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 5, 2019

Yikes, this isn’t a good look at all if you’re Murray. You want teams hyping you up and scouts singing your praises.

The last thing you want is a former NFL executive coming out with reports that you had the “worst comments” that he’s ever heard of from a high-rated quarterback. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

Him throwing in the “I’ve been doing this a long time” just to prove his point is brutal. It’s like the knife being twisted once it’s already in your gut. He’s just making sure everybody understands he’s an expert and his comments about Murray bombing should be taken seriously.

I wonder how far Murray would fall if the Cardinals do pass on him first overall, which I don’t even think is going to happen. Judging from the report from Casserly, it sounds like the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman-winner could fall hard and fast. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Reportedly ‘Targeting’ Kyler Murray With The First Pick In The Draft)

Welcome to the NFL draft, folks. It’s always best to expect the unexpected, and I wouldn’t have ever expected Murray to reportedly bomb like this.

With the draft in late April, it should be interesting to see where Murray goes. I was all-in on him going number one, but I might have to think differently if this report is true.