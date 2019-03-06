REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Prepared To Pay Dak Prescott $30 Million Annually

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to make Dak Prescott a very rich man.

According to a Monday report from the Star-Telegram, the contract extension for the young Dallas QB “should be between $27-30 million annually.”

I think we all expected Prescott to get paid, but handing him a deal that would make him one of the top-paid men in all of pro sports seems a little foolish. (RELATED: Jerry Jones Says He’d Rather Win Another Super Bowl Than Make Another Billion Dollars)

Has Prescott looked good at times? Yes, there’s no question. However, has he looked good enough to deserve that kind of money?

Absolutely not.

If you hand the former Mississippi State star this kind of money and his play drops off, then you’ve crippled your whole team.

It’s also not like you’ve crippled your team for just one season. You’ve likely crippled it for several years. Poor management of the quarterback position can set back a franchise for a very long time if it goes in the wrong direction.

Props to Prescott for being on the verge of becoming a very rich person, but this is a massive gamble. The people in Dallas better be ready to accept full responsibility if they handcuff the rest of the team to pay a quarterback who hasn’t proved he deserves it yet.

As always, the NFL just never stops surprising me.