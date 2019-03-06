‘Bachelor’ Contestant Demi Opens Up About ‘Women Tell All’ Fight

The “Women Tell All” episode of ABC’s “The Bachelor” got a little heated Tuesday night and escalated to a small physical altercation.

When arguing about drama that occurred during bachelor Colton Underwood’s season between Courtney and Demi, Courtney got up from her seat and walked over to Demi while yelling at her the entire time. When she made it over to Demi, she told her she needed a lesson in growing up and shoved a pacifier in Demi’s mouth.

See the moment in the video below.

Fans of the show were shocked and so were some of the other contestants on the stage. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Demi after the taping of the show to ask her about the altercation.

When asked if she would press the assault charges she mentioned during the show, Demi responded, “No, and she’s lucky that I’m not. I mean, it took her a long time to come up with that idea. It was a terrible idea — it was stupid — but I don’t have the time of day to go file an assault charge against her. She embarrassed herself enough tonight, and that was all the pleasure I needed out of that.”(RELATED: Chris Harrison Talks Next ‘Bachelorette’ After Kardashian Backlash)

Chris Harrison said he was worried about security and that when the incident happened, they were on standby. Nobody knew what Courtney was going to do though so it was a shock to everyone.

“Clearly, [she took it too far]. Obviously, that’s not cool — not a good look, as we say,” Harrison told ET. “If she hasn’t apologized, she should apologize. It went way too far.”

Demi, keeping in line with her hilarious character on the show, posted a goofy Instagram photo following the premiere Tuesday captioned, “My face when I have the intellect to verbally deconstruct someone and don’t have to resort to physical violence to ‘win.'”