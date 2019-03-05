‘The Bachelor’ Hits Viewers Season High Yet Again After Dramatic Episode

“The Bachelor” drew this season’s highest number of viewers Monday after a dramatic episode where former NFL player Colton Underwood told one of the contestants she was the one he wanted to end up with.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote “The Bachelor” tied “The Voice” in ratings, but had a lower audience number with only 7.22 million viewers in a report published Tuesday. This number did beat the season high of 6.71 million viewers though. I’d expect the numbers to only keep climbing for the hit ABC reality show as we get closer to the end of the season and the best drama.

“Women Tell All” premieres Tuesday night followed by a two-night finale next week.

The infamous fence jump finally occurred during last night’s episode following the exit of one of Underwood’s frontrunners. This fence jump has been teased all season and viewers would definitely have tuned it to just find out what caused Underwood to jump over that fence. (RELATED: Chris Harrison Talks Next ‘Bachelorette’ After Kardashian Backlash)

Other TV shows that did well last night in the ratings include “The Voice” with 10.88 million viewers and “The Good Doctor” with 6.71 million viewers.

“Man With A Plan” and “Magnum P.I.” both had their worst night in ratings and each show receiving below 6 million viewers.