‘The Bachelor’ Draws Strong TV Ratings, Gets More Than 6 Million Viewers

“The Bachelor” ratings from Monday night are up and the highest they have been all season.

“The Bachelor” had 6.48 million viewers on Monday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That’s up from episode six, which had 6.23 million viewers.

“The Bachelor” ratings trailed behind “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” (10.53 million), “Bull” (6.73 million) and pretty much tied with “The Neighborhood” (6.5 million) according to TV By The Numbers.

View this post on Instagram Sniper, will you accept this cone? #TheBachelor A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Feb 18, 2019 at 5:15pm PST

Despite the boring season of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and the non-dramatic season of Becca Kufrin, Colton Underwood’s bachelor run looks to be an audience favorite so far.

Chris Harrison keeps calling this “the most dramatic season yet” once again, but the views haven’t been able to top Arie’s season finale when he blindsided Becca K. and told her he messed up and really wanted to be engaged to Lauren B. (RELATED: Remember This ‘Bachelor’ Star? She Looks A Whole Lot Different Now)

People honestly could still be tuning in this season to see the reason Colton jumps the wall as previewed in episode one. That’s why I still watch.

View this post on Instagram Mood going into tonight knowing I’m contractually obligated to stay silent A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on Feb 18, 2019 at 3:18pm PST

However, that did not happen last night. Instead, Tayshia and Kirpa made the brutal mistake of turning their own opinions into fact when they decidedly told Underwood that other girls were not there for the right reasons. This drama usually gathers a large audience because everyone loves a girl fight.

