Duke Remains The Favorite To Win College Basketball National Championship

Duke is somehow still the favorite to win the college basketball national championship.

Despite the fact the Blue Devils haven’t looked great since Zion Williamson went down, they’re still the favorite, according to OddsShark on Wednesday. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

They also are not just the favorite. Coach K’s guys are extremely heavy favorites to win the big dance.

Updated odds to win the CBB National Championship: Duke +210

Gonzaga/Virginia +800

Kentucky +900

UNC/Tennessee +1100

Michigan +1200

Michigan St. +1400

Nevada +2500

Kansas +2800

Texas Tech +3500

Iowa St./LSU/Wisconsin +4000

Houston/Marquette +5000

Auburn/Purdue/Villanova +5500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) March 6, 2019

How is this possible? Seriously, how is Duke the favorite and have such a large gap? It doesn’t make sense at all. Either the oddsmakers know something we don’t, or they haven’t been watching since Zion hit the deck with a sprained knee.

They aren’t playing like an elite team, and are struggling to beat teams like Wake Forest.

Wake Forest was THIS CLOSE to its first win at Duke in 27 years ( @INFINITIUSA) pic.twitter.com/gbPjaI1PoH — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2019

If I was a betting man (I am), I would be taking anybody on that list before I took Duke at +210. No chance in hell I want that line.

Give me Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky, UNC and Tennessee all at their respective numbers than the Blue Devils. Not even a debate in my mind. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops) on Mar 2, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

I have no idea what these oddsmakers are smoking, but these numbers are straight up absurd. Smash anybody but Duke.

Without Zion, they have no shot of winning the whole thing. Hell, they might not even make the Sweet 16.

You can take that to the bank.

P.S.: Wisconsin at +4,000 might be the bargain of a lifetime. Might be time to call up a bank and see how much credit they’ll extend me.