UK Michael Jackson Fans Protest Broadcast Of ‘Leaving Neverland’

Michael Jackson fans in the U.K. are protesting the release of the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” set to broadcast in two parts by Channel 4 in London starting Wednesday.

About 20 protestors from different areas of Europe gathered outside the Channel 4 headquarters chanting “facts don’t lie,” “innocent” and “Channel 4, shame on you,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We’re outside Channel 4’s London HQ, where Michael Jackson’s fans have gathered to protest against #LeavingNeverland ahead of the documentary airing tonight. pic.twitter.com/QwQ8so7YTO — NME (@NME) March 6, 2019

The HBO documentary details sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. The film specifically follows two of Jackson’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both men accuse Jackson of a pattern of abuse that allowed them and their families to feel comfortable with Jackson while their abuse escalated.

Jackson’s estate filed a lawsuit against HBO for $100 million after the release of the documentary in the United States. The estate claims HBO broke a non-disparagement clause in a concert special contract from 1992 reported The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, Jackson’s estate stated, “Michael Jackson is innocent. Period.” (RELATED: Michael Jackson Estate Sues HBO Over Documentary)

His estate also stated in the court filing, “In 2005, Michael Jackson was subjected to a trial- where rules of evidence and law were applied before a neutral judge and jury and where both sides were heard- and he was exonerated by a sophisticated jury.”