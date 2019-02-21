Michael Jackson Estate Sues HBO Over Documentary

Michael Jackson’s estate filed a lawsuit against HBO Thursday over the network’s new film, “Leaving Neverland.”

The documentary dives into long-running accusations of child sexual abuse against the deceased musician. The Jackson estate alleges that the film violates a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 contract, and seeks $100 million in damages. The movie premiers Mar. 3. (RELATED: Three Michael Jackson Songs On Posthumous Record Allegedly Fakes)

The film Follows Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both claim that Jackson began a relationship with them when they were children. The men are now in their 30s and say that Jackson abused them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson’s estate filed suit in the Los Angeles Supreme Court, stating “Michael Jackson is innocent. Period.”

“In 2005, Michael Jackson was subjected to a trial— where rules of evidence and law were applied before a neutral judge and jury and where both sides were heard—and he was exonerated by a sophisticated jury,” the complaint continues.

Michael Jackson’s estate is suing HBO for $100 million over #LeavingNeverland doc. They claim HBO breached its agreement not to “shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself.” https://t.co/KfZegQ0SMD pic.twitter.com/6iSEWjhfQe — Complex (@Complex) February 21, 2019

Robson’s lawsuit against Jackson’s estate was dismissed in 2017.

Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50. Jackson was dogged by allegations of sexual abuse throughout his career and paid out $23 million to one of his accusers in 1993.

