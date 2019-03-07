Derrius Guice Says Porn Star Mia Khalifa Is A ‘Good Friend’ Of His

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice wants people to know he wasn’t getting played on social media by Mia Khalifa.

Guice and Khalifa made waves on Twitter after Browns star Myles Garrett jokingly warned him about responding to Khalifa's posts.

The warning would seem like a good idea because Khalifa has a history of posting screenshots of her DMs, and we all know that no athlete wants to get tangled up in that kind of drama.

However, Guice made it clear late Wednesday night that he wasn't about to fall for any trap. In fact, he let everybody know that they're good friends and we should all cut her some slack.

Man @miakhalifa is a good friend of mine.. y’all gotta give her some slack… it ain’t even like that….we just cool. — (@DhaSickest) March 7, 2019

To be totally clear here, I've got no problem with porn stars. Every one I know is super chill. That's not the issue at all. The issue is Khalifa takes to social media to air people out. That's really not chill. Now, neither is just firebombing somebody's DMs, but two wrongs don't make a right.

You can't blame people for just assuming the young NFL player was setting himself up for disaster when he responded to a tweet of her lounging around in bed.

It seemed like it was unfolding in slow motion before our eyes like an oncoming car crash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Dec 12, 2018 at 9:18am PST

I guess we can give the all-clear sign on this one incident. Looks like there was nothing too nefarious going on. However, as long as she airs people out online, I’m not sure how many people will be eager to give her some slack.

Don’t bet on it.

