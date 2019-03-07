Celebrate International Women’s Day With The Most Beautiful International Models

It’s that time of year again.

March 8, 2019 is International Women’s Day.

Friday is a day to celebrate the contributions made by women across the world.

The names include Adriana Lima and Gisele Bundchen from Brazil, English model Rose Huntington-Whiteley, South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel, Chinese model Liu Wen, Russian model Natalia Vodianova and Hungarian model Barbara Palvin.

Now, I put a lot of effort into this, so I hope all of you enjoy. This took days and hours of research to put together, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this holiday. International Women’s Day is truly one of the most wonderful times of the year and should be a federal holiday.

