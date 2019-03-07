Watch Wizards Guard Bradley Beal Dunk On Salah Mejri

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal had an incredible dunk Wednesday night during a 132-123 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Beal drove to the hoop and elevated for a slam over Salah Mejri, who is taller than 7 feet by a couple inches. For comparison, the Wizards star isn’t even 6’6″. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Watch the incredible play below. I think you’re going to be just as impressed as I was.

BEAL CAUGHT A BODY. pic.twitter.com/rMo5x8rTxX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2019

How many times do I need to say it? Either tackle a dude trying to dunk on you or just get the hell out of the way.

What you don’t ever do is allow yourself to get put on a poster. That is a losing proposition every single time, and Mejri had to learn that fact the hard way. (RELATED: LeBron Jame s Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Beal showed no mercy, and I love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3) on Feb 22, 2019 at 10:15am PST

If you’re going to play stupid games, then you’re going to win stupid prizes. Allowing yourself to get dunked on is about as stupid as it gets. I get the defensive effort, but at some point, you need to know when it’s time to just move.

Coaches just need to start shaming players who get humiliated in this fashion. Just show the play on repeat to the team. That might be the only way to stop the epidemic of getting lit up in this fashion.

