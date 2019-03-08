HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Blows Out Iowa 65-45, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk

The Wisconsin Badgers rocked Iowa 65-45 in the final home game of the season Thursday night.

As you all know, it’s currently March, and we’re preparing for some tournament craziness. That means there’s no margin for error. I expected a big win last night. I expected the Hawkeyes to beg for mercy as we smacked them up and down the court.

Well, that’s exactly what happened. In Ethan Happ’s final home game for the program, the whole team balled out. The talented big man finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as he exited the Kohl Center one last time. Fellow senior Khalil Iverson also had himself a big night, which included a massive dunk to start the game. (RELATED: Ethan Happ Leads KenPom National Player Of The Year Rankings)

Watch the highlights below.

Sad news: These are the last highlights you’ll see on this floor this season. Happ-y news: @BadgerMBB has plenty of ball left. pic.twitter.com/IYja3HTR5i — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 8, 2019

This is exactly the kind of basketball we need to be playing right now. I know it’s been a bit of an up-and-down season for my Badgers. We’ve had some great moments, and then we’ve looked awful in others.

Yet, we’ve fought and clawed to a 21-9 record. That’s no joke given the schedule we’ve played.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2019 at 4:34pm PST

Now, we finish with a game Sunday against Ohio State, and then we’re onward to the Big Ten tournament.

Gentlemen, it’s been a hell of a ride so far, but we’re just getting started. We’ve got a lot of basketball ahead of us, and I can’t wait to see what we do.

For those who have rocked with us from day one, I hope you’ve enjoyed every minute of it as much as I have.

Thank you to the seniors, and let’s finish this thing on a very high note.

.@EthanHapp22 says goodbye to the home crowd. pic.twitter.com/p95otKYEWU — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 8, 2019

As for everybody else, the bandwagon is officially closed. Find a different team to support in March. There’s no room at the inn!

Go, Badgers, go!