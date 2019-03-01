Ethan Happ And Zion Williamson Lead KenPom ‘National Player Of The Year’ Rankings

Ethan Happ and Zion Williamson are at the top of the current KenPom “National Player of the Year” rankings.

The KenPom is an advanced formula that weighs a player’s success and the team’s success as a whole because of him. Right now, the Wisconsin legend and Duke freshman phenom are sitting at the top.

Fellow Duke Freshman R.J. Barrett comes in at a third. I think it’s safe to say the Blue Devils are loaded, despite dropping two of their last three.

KenPom National Player of the Year @EthanHapp22 – 1.972

Zion Williamson – 1.922

RJ Barrett – 1.825

Carsen Edwards – 1.698

Jarrett Culver – 1.678#Happ22MVP pic.twitter.com/F7zrT4jEPL — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 28, 2019

Despite the fact Duke and Wisconsin have both struggled over the past few days, it’s good to see guys like Zion and Happ getting the respect they deserve.

Both players are absolute stars. Williamson might be the most physically gifted player to ever play college basketball, and Happ might be the most important man to his team in the country. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Happ (@ethanhapp) on Dec 16, 2018 at 5:53pm PST

It really would be pretty incredible if Happ walked away with this award at the end of the season. It would be the perfect ending to his career with the Badgers.

As for Zion, I don’t think anybody would put up much of a fight if he got it. Have you seen what he is capable of on the court? It’s mind-boggling. We just need him to hurry up and get back from his sprained knee.

As of right now, it looks like Happ has some decent breathing room ahead of Zion, but we all know things can change quick in the world of college basketball.

Either way, I’m proud as hell of everything he’s accomplished for my program.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter