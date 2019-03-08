‘Border At Breaking Point’: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Reacts

WATCH:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he sides with President Donald Trump on the national emergency declaration on the southern border.

Paxton told The Daily Caller during a sit-down interview that he’s concerned about the reports of a 300 percent surge of migrant families at the border. (RELATED: DHS: Illegal Arrivals Set to Hit One Million By End Of Fiscal Year)

“I have seen studies that the building of the wall is actually less expensive than what we’re having to spend on a regular basis for all of the different services that we’re having to provide and again it’s an unfunded mandate from the federal government,” said Paxton. “They’re the ones that are allowing this to occur, they’re abdicating they’re responsibility and then leaving us border states with the cost.”

_____

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter