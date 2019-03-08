R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Claim Their Parents Are Using Them For Blackmail

R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriends have now claimed that their parents are using their relationships with Kelly as blackmail.

In a sit-down interview with CBS’s Gayle King, which aired Thursday, the girls claimed that their parents encouraged them to begin sexual relationships with Kelly, even though they were underage at the time.

Their parents then began to claim the girls were “sex slaves” after Kelly stopped paying them.

Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, have been living with Kelly, and both claim to be in relationships with the R&B singer. “We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are a family, all together,” Clary told King.

The girls and Kelly both have accused the parents of “selling” the daughters to him in order to force him to pay them money. “Our parents are just out here to get money,” Savage said. (RELATED: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Claims He Cut Off Child Support to ‘Control’ Her)

Clary claims her parents forced her into the relationship with Kelly. “When I was 17, my parents were trying to make me take photos with him, take sexual videos with him. And they said if they ever had to blackmail him, which they’re trying to do now, they can use it against him, which is exactly what they’re doing.”

Should your parents be concerned? — @GayleKing “No. No.” — Azriel Clary Why? “Well, my parents knew where I have always been. For four years, they have known. They know that I’ve been well taken care of.” https://t.co/tDUt6ssRu1 pic.twitter.com/hTDAIwlBrw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 7, 2019

Clary addressed her parents saying, “You’re trying to solicit me like I’m some kind of f**king h*e. I’m not. I’m your child.”

Both families have denied asking Kelly for money.