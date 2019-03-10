Freeda Foreman, Former Boxer And Daughter Of Legend George Foreman, Passes Away At 42

Legendary boxer George Foreman lost his daughter Freeda, who was found dead in her home in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

Freeda Foreman was 42 years old. The cause of death is not yet known. According to TMZ, Freeda’s body was found lifeless by a family member in her home. Foul play is not suspected, but law enforcement is still awaiting the coroner’s report. (RELATED: Champion Boxer George Foreman Defends Baltimore Police: ‘They Are Heroes’)

BREAKING: Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42 https://t.co/vMpkQK4PMh pic.twitter.com/jBiT9YGUOG — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 10, 2019

Like her dad, Freeda was a boxer before George reportedly paid her not to follow in his footsteps. Freeda’s boxing career only lasted for two years (2000-2001), in which she put together a 5-1 record, including three knockouts, before leaving the ring for good. She stayed in the sport that made her dad famous as a promoter, but never fought again.

Freeda Foreman was one of seven daughters and 12 children overall from George’s four marriages. In addition to her 11 siblings, Freeda is survived by her husband, their two daughters, three grandchildren, and her parents.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Foreman family during this time.

