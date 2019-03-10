JuJu Smith-Schuster Reacts To Antonio Brown Trade By Saying He’s ‘Ready’

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t seem too flustered by Antonio Brown getting traded.

Brown was shipped out of town to the Oakland Raiders early Sunday morning and was handed a fat new contract by Jon Gruden’s organization. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

Contract details for new #Steelers WR Antonio Brown: 3 years, $50.125M, source said. Max value is 54.125M. He gets $30.125M guaranteed, more than the $0 he preciously had. The contract was he biggest hurdle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

However, the rising NFL star didn’t appear worried at all. He posted a photo of himself scoring a touchdown with the caption, “I’m Ready…”

So, do we think he’ll be missing the former Steelers star at all? I’m going to go ahead and guess no. It’s all Schuster’s show now.

Brown was a massive headache and distraction by the end of his time in Pittsburgh. I imagine that irked a guy like Schuster, who just went out there and left it all on the field on a regular basis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju) on Feb 5, 2019 at 6:11pm PST

It should be fascinating to see how the Steelers do now that they’ve dumped Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

It’s going to be a different offense, and I think a guy like Schuster will be just fine. As for Brown, he got his pay day. I’m sure he’s smiling ear-to-ear.

Welcome to the NFL. It never slows down for a second, and that’s why we love it so damn much.

