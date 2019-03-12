Conor McGregor Went On A Run After Getting Released From Jail

Conor McGregor apparently needed a moment to clear his head after his Monday arrest.

McGregor was taken into custody last night in Miami and charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after he allegedly broke a fan’s phone. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

What did he do after getting let out of the big house? It turns out that he went for a long run all alone, according to a video posted by Barstool Sports. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

First thing Conor McGregor did when he got out jail last night? Went for a run. (Via @Matt_Blouin3) pic.twitter.com/a9snEahCsZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 12, 2019

See, I told you guys that there was nothing to worry about. McGregor can get hit with a felony charge and he’s still out here training to stay in shape. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If that’s not a championship mentality, then I really don’t know what is. Everybody is out here worried about McGregor and his fighting future. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I’m not. Anybody who goes for a run hours after being in handcuffs to make sure he’s on the top of his game is a guy I’m cheering for. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

If you think a felony charge is going to hold down our favorite UFC star, you’re just kidding yourself. He’s going to come back better than ever.

Doubt him if you want. Trust me, McGregor will be back in the octagon and back to crushing skulls.* Can’t wait.

Go, Conor, go!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

*I say this assuming that Dana White doesn’t drop the hammer on him. We all know the UFC president