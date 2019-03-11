Conor McGregor Arrested On Felony Strong-Armed Robbery Charge In Miami
Conor McGregor was arrested Monday night in Miami.
According to the Miami Herald, the UFC superstar was arrested on charges of felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after he allegedly "slapped" away the phone of somebody trying to take a picture of him. He also then allegedly stomped on the phone several times.
You can see a photo of his mugshot below.
UPDATED: MMA fighter Conor McGregor charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief (both felonies) for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone outside the Fountainebleau hotel https://t.co/QYIOKOEWsW pic.twitter.com/WQO0LVsD5c
— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 11, 2019
This is now the second time McGregor has been arrested while in America. He was arrested after an alleged bizarre melt down prior to UFC 223.
Now, he’s been arrested for the second time in the past year. It’s not a great look for the Irish-born superstar.
It’s certainly not great because he doesn’t have a locked-in fight on the horizon yet.
Let’s hope McGregor beats these charges because we need him back ASAP in the octagon. He’s not going to the UFC any good behind bars.
I hate to weigh in on criminal issues, but I think it’s safe to say I’m down for whatever gets McGregor fighting again.
Go, Conor, go!