Ndamukong Suh Not Expected To Re-Sign With The Rams

Ndamukong Suh likely won’t be playing for the Los Angeles Rams next season.

According to a Monday night report from ProFootballTalk, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport claimed that the superstar defensive tackle “isn’t expected to re-sign” with the Rams. The same report indicated that he would also like to remain out west somewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukong_suh) on Jan 12, 2019 at 2:28pm PST

This sucks if you’re the Rams, but having Aaron Donald still on the roster must ease the pain of likely losing Suh.

That Rams frontline last season was dirty. Suh and Donald might have been the nastiest one-two punch in the entire league. Nobody wanted to block them, and they routinely put the fear of God into quarterbacks. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukong_suh) on Jan 13, 2019 at 1:04pm PST

The report from Ian Rapoport appeared to be backed up Tuesday by Myles Simmons, who said the Rams GM feels more lucrative deals wait for Suh “elsewhere.”

Just got a few nuggets from #LARams GM Les Snead. He said that at this point, based on figures that have been exchanged, LG Rodger Saffold is likely to receive a more lucrative contract elsewhere. Said the same of DT Ndamukong Suh. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) March 12, 2019

I’m sure the former Lions and Dolphins star won’t have any trouble getting a new job. Guys with his level of talent don’t exactly grow on trees.

He’s one of the baddest guys in the league, and somebody will write him a check. You can bet on that.

