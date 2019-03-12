REPORT: Teddy Bridgewater Re-Signs With The Saints

Have the New Orleans Saints found their future quarterback?

It sure looks that way after NFL.com’s Jane Slater reported Tuesday that the Saints are expected to re-sign Teddy Bridgewater, who spent the past season backing up Drew Brees. (RELATED: Drew Brees Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Playoff Win)

Teddy Bridgewater expected to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints despite a bigger deal on the table from Miami. I’m told Bridgewater values the locker room culture and prospect of one day becoming the Saints starting QB per source informed. #Saints — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 12, 2019



Slater also reported that Bridgewater turned down a more lucrative offer from the Miami Dolphins, where he likely would have been the franchise’s starter. Instead, Bridgewater will likely remain on the bench for the foreseeable future in New Orleans, with Brees showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (RELATED: New Orleans Saints Announce Surprise QB Decision. Here’s Who Will Be Playing Sunday)

Bridgewater led the Minnesota Vikings to a division title in 2015. However, he has only started one game in the past three years since suffering a brutal leg injury in non-contact drills during a preseason practice while still in Minnesota.

But the Saints obviously see something in Bridgewater, and you can’t help but root for the guy given everything he’s been through. Bridgewater replacing Brees and going on to have a strong career would be a great story.

Let’s hope it works out for him.

