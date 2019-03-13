Le’Veon Bell Signs With The New York Jets, Gets Contract Worth $52.5 Million

Running back Le’Veon Bell has signed with the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news in the early morning hours Wednesday, and reported the former Steelers star snagged a contract worth $52.5 million over four years. He’ll get $35 million in guaranteed cash. (RELATED: Pittsburgh S teelers Don’t Transition Tag Le’Veon Bell, He Can Now Sign Wherever He Wants)

Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Le’Veon Bell’s four-year deal with the New York Jets has a max value of $61 million and includes $35 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

There you have it, folks. One of the biggest free agency dramas and storylines in the NFL over the past year is officially over.

Bell is going to New York after sitting out an entire season, and he’s getting paid handsomely to do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Mar 12, 2019 at 9:48pm PDT

If you’re a Jets fan right now, you have to be super excited. Bell gives Sam Darnold some serious help in the passing and running game.

The young quarterback was just given one of the best players in all of football. There’s no excuse to not go out there and tear it up now.

Bell can run better than just about anybody, and he’s also a hell of a pass catcher. Again, Jets fans should be super excited.

What a wild 24 hours in the NFL. Odell Beckham is headed to Cleveland and Bell is headed to New York. How could anybody hate this sport? (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

It’s nonstop entertainment.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter