Mark Ingram, Earl Thomas Sign With The Ravens

William Davis | Contributor

Longtime New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is reportedly headed to Baltimore.

Ingram is apparently joining former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas in signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Ingram signed for three years and $15, while Thomas signed for four years and $55 million,” according to Fox Sports. (RELATED: Saints Stars Alvin Kamara And Mark Ingram Give Interviews Wearing Ski Masks After Beating The Eagles)


Ingram has been one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past few years, and has spent his entire career in the “Big Easy.” The 2009 Heisman trophy winner was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and has been a key staple of the franchise’s resurgence over the past few years. (RELATED: People Can’t Stop Talking About The Player Who Just Won The Heisman Trophy)

I’m shocked that the Saints let him go and broke up the dynamic duo that Ingram formed with Alvin Kamara. This was a bad decision that could come back to haunt New Orleans next year.

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints (left) talks with quarterback Drew Brees #9 during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Saints 31-19. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But, how about the Ravens picking up two All-Pro players in one day?

Depending on the development of quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens should definitely be looked at as Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2019 season.

