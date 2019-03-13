R. Kelly Appeared In Court To Get Child Support Reduced

R. Kelly appeared in court Wednesday morning in an effort to get his child support payments reduced.

Kelly’s lawyer said that despite the hearing, there has been no change in regard to the child support payments, but they did set a new court date to argue the matter, according to TMZ.

Kelly was arrested Mar. 6 for allegedly failing to pay $161,000 in child support and was released from jail only when an anonymous “benefactor” helped pay off the amount in whole.

He had been paying his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, $20,000 a month since 2009 but allegedly stopped paying after Drea claimed he physically and mentally abused her.

Kelly filed documents Monday to the court in an attempt to get the child support reduced but ended up having to scrape the money together to get out of jail.

As previously reported, a man came forward Sunday claiming he had found another tape of Kelly sexually abusing young girls. This is the latest allegation in a string of accusations against the R&B singer claiming he sexually abused girls under the age of 18. (RELATED: Man Claims To Have Third Tape Of R. Kelly Sexually Abusing Young Girls)

He faces 10 counts of sexual abuse charges for sexually abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the abuse.