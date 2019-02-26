R. Kelly Released From Jail, First Stops At McDonald’s

R. Kelly was released from jail after posting his $100,000 bail Monday.

The R&B singer pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse charges in court. TMZ reported Kelly went straight to McDonald’s after to grab a bite to eat. While Kelly was greeted with protestors outside of the courthouse, fans gathered to see him at the McDonald’s. (RELATED: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse Charges)

Sources told TMZ that Kelly’s McDonald’s order included a quarter-pounder meal with BBQ sauce, soda and a coffee. As Kelly and his team dined in the McDonald’s, Page Six reported that people were waiting outside, playing his music and dancing.

Page Six noted this specific Micky D’s is a tourist attraction in Chicago and is nicknamed the “Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s” because of its musical decoration.

Mostly teens and underage kids hang out at this spot and Kelly was known to frequent it over the years, reported Page Six. Twitter users are speaking out about times they ran into Kelly at the “Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s.”

When I was little I used do karaoke at that rock & roll McDonald’s on 30 and he came SEVERAL times….my dad stopped letting me go bc he thought r Kelly was truly gonna snatch me eventually https://t.co/h0bhwOQF4T — Anna (@AnnaPechtel) January 4, 2019

I remember as teenager getting @ females downtown by Rock & Roll McDonald’s and I would see R Kelly roll up in limo getting @ them as well like damn couldn’t compete — ChiNotBashful (@Headstart81) November 12, 2018

As previously reported, Kelly is accused of sexually assaulting four different women, three of whom were allegedly underage at the time of the alleged assault.

Kelly is expected back in court March 22.