Stephen Curry Turns 31 Years Old

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was born March 14, 1988 in Akron, Ohio.

The man who is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history turns 31 years old Thursday. As he moves into his early 30s, Curry has already had one of the most accomplished careers in the history of the sport, and there’s no reason to believe he will slow down anytime soon. (RELATED: NBA Star Steph Curry Pulls A 180-Degree Turn On Moon Landing Claim)

Since being drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Curry has spent his entire career in the Golden State, winning three NBA titles and two MVP’s along the way. While Curry is best known for his shooting, he is much more than just a shooter. (RELATED: Steph Curry’s Wife Goes On Wild Twitter Rant Following Game Six Loss)

Curry has some of the best handles in the game, and has developed into a solid defensive player. While he will always be known for revolutionizing the game with his shooting, Curry is certainly a complete player.

We wish Steph Curry a wonderful 31st birthday.

