Melania Stuns In Green And Blue Dress During St. Patrick’s Day Celebration At WH

First lady Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a colorful green and blue dress at the White House for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve mint green, white and blue pattern dress that had buttons down the front and hit just below her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the presentation of the Shamrock Bowl from the Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a matching belt and mint green high heels. To say she stunned the room would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

While the pictures do show off the dress, video shared on Twitter does FLOTUS’ look even more justice. Check it out.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the Shamrock Bowl presentation. #StPattysDay https://t.co/WzJkIqTpr4 — Circa (@Circa) March 14, 2019

The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion, which has been documented numerous times. Check out some of her most unforgettable looks here.