Melania Stuns In Green Leather Trench Coat At International Women’s Celebration
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she showed up Thursday in a gorgeous green leather trench coat for the 2019 International Women of Courage celebration in Washington, D.C.
US First Lady Melania Trump listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the 2019 International Women of Courage awards ceremony at the US State Department in Washington, DC on March 7, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump speaks during the International Women of Courage (IWOC) celebration at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) present the 2019 International Women of Courage award to Colonel Khalida Khalaf Hanna al-Twal of Jordan during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC on March 7, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during the 2019 International Women of Courage awards ceremony at the US State Department in Washington, DC on March 7, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during the 2019 International Women of Courage awards ceremony at the US State Department in Washington, DC on March 7, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump applauds Naw Kínyaw Paw, a peace activist and General Secretary of the Karen Womenís Organization (KWO), after she spoke during the International Women of Courage (IWOC) celebration at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
“It is a great honor to meet and celebrate in the incredible achievements of these women and the challenging endeavors they have undertaken,” Trump shared. “I am proud to be the First Lady of a country where our democracy not only allows, but empowers, the ability to defend and promote all of our rights. These women are beacons of hope for many around the world.”
U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pose with award recipients during the International Women of Courage (IWOC) celebration at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump presents an award to Mama Maggie of Egypt during the International Women of Courage (IWOC) celebration at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque