Melania Stuns In Green Leather Trench Coat At International Women’s Celebration

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she showed up Thursday in a gorgeous green leather trench coat for the 2019 International Women of Courage celebration in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve button up jacket as she gave remarks and presented the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award to the various women. It was the third year in a row she did so, per a release from FLOTUS office.

She completed the stunning look with loose hair, a taupe-colored skirt and nude high heels. To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement.

“It is a great honor to meet and celebrate in the incredible achievements of these women and the challenging endeavors they have undertaken,” Trump shared. “I am proud to be the First Lady of a country where our democracy not only allows, but empowers, the ability to defend and promote all of our rights. These women are beacons of hope for many around the world.”

