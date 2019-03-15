Moms Making Feminist Porn For Their Kids

Should feminist mothers make porn for their children? Is college prestige worth cheating for your kids to get in? Is Captain Marvel worth seeing? What is the best female action movie?

David Hookstead and Katrina Haydon, with special guest Guillaume Pierre-Louis, take these questions on in this podcast episode. Check out who had the best take.

Hookstead shows his skepticism of feminist mother pornography, calling the women “insane.” “The average pornographic video that you watch online is not going to be changed by five women. It’s just not.”

Haydon took the opposing side, arguing that pornography is bad for men. “From a secular, physiological standpoint, it totally rewires your brain and pleasure receptors, so it literally rewires you to look at women differently and I think that’s bad, I think that’s unhealthy.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

