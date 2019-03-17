‘Drink Responsibly’ — GOP Ripped After Dragging Beto O’Rourke In St. Patrick’s Day Tweet

Scott Morefield | Reporter

The official Republican Party Twitter account tweeted a “special message” from “noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke” on Sunday.

“On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke,” the account tweeted along with a photoshopped green hat-wearing mug shot from O’Rourke’s 1998 DUI arrest. The words “please drink responsibly” were place at the bottom of the picture where an inmate number normally would be.

O’Rourke was arrested for driving under the influence in 1998 and even tried to flee the scene before police arrived. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Was On ‘A Booty Call To An Ex’ When He Was Arrested For Drunk Driving In 1998)

The St. Patrick’s Day tweet was retweeted almost 9,000 times and had around 20,000 likes as of this writing, but many criticized the GOP for a low blow and even anti-Irish bigotry.

In a more serious tweet an hour later, the GOP account stuck to policy, charging O’Rourke with being a “failed Member of Congress w/ a far-left liberal record.”

