Tlaib: ‘The Ones That Stay Silent’ Contribute To White Supremacy Agenda

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib asserted that those who stay silent against hatred in the United States are helping white nationalism during a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“You said in a statement after the attack that you were angry at ‘those who follow the white supremacy agenda in my own country that sends a signal across the world that massacres like this are a call to action,'” CNN Host Jake Tapper said. “Who are you specifically talking about?”

“The ones that stay silent,” Tlaib responded. “And the ones that support the Muslim ban. Not only once, but twice, three times, did we in this nation say to the world, and to everyone in this country, that Muslims don’t belong here. From the fact that every time we talk about a wall, it’s not about a structure, but about xenophobia, it’s about racism.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib’s Ties To Anti-Semitism Run Deeper Than Previously Known)

Tlaib is one of the freshman members of Congress that is a Muslim. She condemned the attacks on two Mosques in New Zealand and asserted that President Donald Trump needed to take a stronger stance against the ideology spread by the shooter in an extended manifesto that repeatedly referred to Muslims as “invaders.”

“This morning I tried to hold back tears as I hugged my two brown, Muslim boys a little tighter and longer,” she said in a statement shortly after the attack. “I am so angry at those who follow the ‘white supremacy’ agenda in my own country that sends a signal across the world that massacres like this is some kind of call to action.”